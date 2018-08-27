Erie County officials want to hear your thoughts; 'What are our assets?' Video

Erie County officials want to hear from you about what would make local municipalities better.

The Erie County Planning Department is seeking responses to a public survey. The survey focuses on parks, trails, and recreational spaces. Coordinators are looking for feedback from residents in all 38 municipalities.

Joy Knapp, of the Erie County Planning Department, says, "We're looking at, 'what are our existing assets with regard to park trails and recreation? How do people recreate? How do people exercise? What do they want to see in their public spaces; whether it be playground equipment, biking trails, frisbee?' Golf has been mentioned a few times."

The data collected will help to prioritize which projects are the most important to the community.

Click here to begin the survey!