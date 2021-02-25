Erie County officials weigh in on statewide COVID-19 vaccine decrease

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is decreasing across the commonwealth.

This week, vaccines are decreasing by 50%.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper tells JET 24 Action News that Erie County should not be affected.

This comes as Pennsylvania administrators miscommunicating on where the vaccine is being distributed. County Executive Dahlkemper believes there could be a lack of vaccine until the state receives more supply.

“I’m not sure where and how that happened, they used a shot two for a shot one and now they have to do a catch up.” Dahlkemper said..