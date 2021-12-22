Erie County Organizations receive $520,000 from Gaming Revenue Authority

Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded $528,979 to the nine Lead Asset organizations, displaying the long-term impact of gaming revenue in Erie County.

“Erie County Lead Assets are iconic organizations in our community that define Erie from the inside and out – and make Erie a more creative and productive place to call home,” said Dr. Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA. “The Lead Assets Endowment recognize what these successful organizations have already done and helps them to sustain and expand.”

In 2011, ECGRA designated and made its first investment in the Erie County Lead Assets, including nonprofits that promote culture, heritage and entertainment.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

The specific Lead Asset organizations are:

Erie Art Museum, $44,105.61

Erie Arts & Culture, $50,380.52

Erie County Hagan Historical Society, $43,474.44

Erie Philharmonic, $67,815.71

Erie Playhouse, $47,591.65

Erie Zoological Society, $145,918.63

expERIEnce Children’s Museum, $25,270.60

Flagship Niagara League, $65,474.35

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture, $38,947.49

In 2012, ECGRA committed to sustain the Lead Assets in perpetuity and created the Erie County Lead Assets Endowment held in trust at the Erie Community Foundation.