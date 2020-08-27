Erie County organizations seek funding to help build community

More than $50 million in state funding is being requested by Erie County organizations.

Each of these organizations requesting the money is looking to help build up the community in different ways.

It’s called the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. It looks to help shape building projects throughout the commonwealth.

In Erie County, there are more than a dozen projects looking to receive money, but they all won’t be funded, leading to a summit to prioritize the top projects.

“We send that down with one voice and its really, I think, helped us to get more funding over the last few years because again they like the idea. They like the idea that we have a solid one voice coming to the state about our priorities.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The county is asking for $10 million to help build a standalone community college. The expERIEnce Children’s Museum is seeking $5 million through this funding for what they say is helping shape Erie’s future.

“We really feel like the new Children’s Museum is a really important project, the most important aspect of the downtown revitalization between Erie’s future of the community with the little kids that come here.” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director.

Applying for just over $4 million in the grant funding is the Erie Port Authority. If granted, the money this will look to help build infrastructure at Liberty Park.

“That redevelopment would include a splash pad, a new playground, also restrooms for those that go to Liberty Park and participate in 8 Great Tuesdays. In addition to that, looking at relocating the storage yard and providing new commercial opportunities in that area.” said Brenda Sandberg.

According to County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the goal is to meet as a group to make a priority list in the coming weeks.