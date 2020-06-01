Erie County permits applications for a license to carry firearms

With the courtrooms reopening, people can once again apply for a license to carry firearms.

A new schedule has been posted that let’s you know the time that you can come in and apply in person.

This is based off the first initial of your last name. The department however has received over 300 mailed-in applications.

Erie County Sheriff, John Loomis, said that is the preferred method because it cuts down interactions and most of the application is processed by the time they arrive at the courthouse.

“I’ve been with the county for 41 years and I’ve never seen L.T.C. suspended. It was a tough decision when I made it back in March,” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

For more information on forms, permits and fees click here.