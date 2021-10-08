Erie County poll workers prepare for November general election

Poll workers are preparing for general Election Day, attending classes at the Bayfront Convention Center.

About 800 Erie County poll workers are taking time to prepare for Election Day.

Each year, poll workers go through a training process that familiarizes them with procedures on Election Day.

This year, Erie County officials are making an effort to ensure the polls are staffed with enough workers.

“They train us to use the machines and then the second half of this training is in this room where we go through all of the other things to make sure voters are registered properly, how to get people to come in and change their addresses, whatever they might need to facilitate their own ability to vote,” said Lauren Thayer, Judge of Elections at Fairview Township Building.

You can fill out contact information on the Erie County Courthouse website. Click here for all of the information.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists