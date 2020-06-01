Erie County prepares for the 2020 primary election

The 2020 primary election is drawing near after being pushed back by a pandemic and overshadowed by statewide protests.

Here is what one political analyst had to say about the primary election taking place tomorrow.

Two major events are still taking center stage as the 2020 primary elections take place across the commonwealth. These two events are the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that turned into riots.

For one of the first times, if ever, the Pennsylvania primary election has been pushed back from April 28th to June 2nd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year is a rare year that we don’t have any problem moving a primary date or any type of election date given the circumstance,” said Joe Morris, Political Analyst for Your Election Headquarters.

Political Analyst Dr. Joe Morris said that local elections are notoriously hard to predict mostly relying on the candidates ability to get their people out of the polls.

“When talking about state and local elections, often what matters most is a candidate gets their most loyal supporters to the polls. Any of the other stuff matters, I tend to think they don’t,” said Dr. Morris.

According to the Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith, 34,500 mail-in ballots were sent out with about 25,000 returned.

“We’ll probably see more of these ballots than we’ll see people at the polls in terms of our turn out,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.

Smith thinks that there will be a healthy turnout at the polls. Smith also said that he hopes the weekend’s unrest helps to play a factor in voter turnout on Tuesday.

“I hope that people use the events of the weekend as a motivator to come out and vote. You know this is why we go to the polls. We want change, vote for the change,” said Smith.

The ballots are due back June 2nd by 8 p.m. Postmarks do not matter.

After the time that this story aired, Governor Wolf and his administration sent out an email stating that he signed an executive order extending the deadline to June 9th. For more information on this executive order click here.