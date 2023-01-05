County Executive Brenton Davis and County Chairman Brian Shank are busy repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County Prison.

The metal roof was damaged by recent wicked weather.

The county executive told WJET the roof is not covered by insurance and to get it fixed, it would cost upwards of $50,000. He added that this was a good community effort.

“I didn’t think that it was a good idea to pay $50,000 for something we can roll up our sleeves, utilize the inmates, utilize the maintenance guys and my experience in construction to save the taxpayers $35,000 – $40,000 here for just two days of work,” Davis said.

Davis said there are several local companies that are helping as well.