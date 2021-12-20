Erie County public defender to leave post

After 11 years, Erie County’s public defender will not return to the position when County Executive Elect Brenton Davis takes office.

Erie County Executive Elect Davis informed Public Defender Pat Kennedy that she will not return to the position.

Davis will take office early next year. He plans to evaluate many positions in county government and appoint new employees as he sees necessary.

“The fact that the individual has been able to stay there for that long, that’s just lucky and just fortunate for them. However, it’s time to put a fresh face on county government, and every single department is going to get an honest look,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive Elect.

Davis said that later this month he will announce who will fill the Erie County public defender position.