Erie County Public Library and Erie County Community College enter into partnership

The Erie County Public Library and the Erie County Community College of PA entered into a partnership today.

They signed an official Memorandum of Understanding during a ceremony Monday. Speakers at the event included County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Council Chairman Carl Anderson III, Dr. Judith Gay, interim president of the Erie County Community College of PA, and Matthew Ciszek, head librarian of Penn State Behrend.

Students will have a designated landing page on erielibrary.org.

“We have many resources at the library that, while available to all card-holders, have specific benefits to community college students,” Thomas said. “We’re tailoring how students locate and use these services to highlight how our library can help them succeed, completely free with just their library card. The proposal helped frame Erie County Public Library’s relevance to the college and resulted in this Memorandum of Understanding to share our services.”

A student success librarian is being hired by the Erie County Community College of PA to facilitate library services between the Erie County Public Library and participating public university libraries at Edinboro University and Penn State Behrend. This librarian will provide direct reference support to students and faculty of the college and collaborate often with Erie County Public Library.