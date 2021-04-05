Erie County Public Library announces Graphic Novel Reading Challenge

Erie County Public Library together with The Public Libraries of Erie County announces participation in a Graphic Novel Reading Challenge.

The challenge, open to readers of all ages, runs from Monday, April 5, until Friday, May 7, and leads up to the return of LibCon Erie.

All public library patrons within Erie County are eligible to participate, thanks to the generous support of Friends of the Erie County Public Library.

The Erie County Graphic Novel Reading Challenge encourages Erie County participants to read graphic novels throughout the challenge period.

Graphic novels are a great way to help struggling readers strengthen vocabulary, build reading confidence, and instill a deeper understanding of storytelling and narrative in any medium.

Not all comics are about superheroes; literature classics, true-to-life tales of growing up, historical nonfiction and a growing genre of young adult fiction have all been published in graphic novel format.

Participants are challenged to read at least 10 hours during the challenge and track their reading on the challenge site, earning virtual reading badges at various milestones. Virtual activities will also be available throughout the challenge.

All participants who complete the challenge will be entered into a mystery prize drawing, to be drawn on May 8, following LibCon Erie.

There will be three drawings per reader age group: ages birth to 12, ages 13 to 18, and ages 19 and older.

Those interested in participating may register online at https://erielibrary.beanstack.org, or download the Beanstack app to register and participate on a mobile device.

Questions can be directed to Shane Donaldson, Erie County Public Library manager of youth services, at 814-451-6928 or library-reference@eriecountypa.gov.

Public Libraries of Erie County include Albion Public Library, Rice Avenue Community Library, Waterford Public Library, Union City Public Library, Corry Public Library and McCord Memorial Library.