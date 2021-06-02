Erie County Public Library announces the Summer Library Challenge

The Erie County Public Library encourages Erie County readers of all ages to complete the Summer Library Challenge, Tuesday, June 15th, to Sunday, Aug. 15th.

Made possible through the generous support of the Erie County Friends of the Library and Macaroni Kid Erie, the challenge is completed by reading for a minimum of 12 hours and participating in activities throughout its two-month duration.

Participants can earn accomplishment badges by logging their time spent reading, writing book reviews, and completing at-home activities. Collecting all virtual badges completes the challenge.

Readers may read any materials, including books, magazines, graphic novels, and e-books. Time spent listening to digital audiobooks or books on CD also counts toward the 12-hour requirement.

Grouped by age (birth-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18 years and over), participants will receive grand prize drawings for each age group at every Erie County Public Library location on Monday, Aug. 16th.

The Summer Library Challenge will be hosted on Beanstack, an interactive online platform used to track accomplishments and issue badges upon various achievements.

A convenient app called “Beanstack Tracker” can be installed on smartphones to track reading time. Paper tracking forms are available at all Erie County Public Library locations for readers not using the Beanstack platform.

To register for the Summer Library Challenge, readers can visit https://erielibrary.beanstack.org/, or call any Erie County Public Library location.

Several virtual events planned throughout the summer help celebrate this year’s theme while keeping readers motivated:

June 16: “All About Orangutans” with the Erie Zoo

June 18: “Wings of Wonder” with Tamarack Wildlife Center

July 21: “Animal Symbolism in World Cultures”

August 4: “Cinderella Tales from across the Globe”

Find these and more exciting events at events.erielibrary.org.

For more information, contact the Erie County Public Library Youth Services department at 814-451-6936 or email library-reference@eriecountypa.gov.