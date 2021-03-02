Erie County Public Library announces Women’s History Month reading challenge

Erie County Public Library has announced the Women’s History Month reading challenge.

The challenge is open to readers from Kindergarten age to adults and will run throughout the month of March.

All public libraries within Erie County will host this virtual program via Beanstack.

Readers are challenged to read at least 10 hours and to track their reading on the challenge site through virtual reading badges earned. There will also be virtual activity badges to earn as well.

Visit erielibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app to register.

Public Libraries of Erie County include Albion Public Library, Rice Avenue Community Library, Waterford Public Library, Union City Public Library, Corry Public Library and McCord Memorial Library.