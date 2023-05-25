The mini library on wheels is making a comeback for the summer season.

Erie County Public Library’s Bookmobile has started making its way around town.

Anything you can get and use in their regular library can be used on the go. They offer books, puzzles, games, and more on the mobile hotspot.

The bookmobile goes on a two-week route and is on the road four or five days a week.

“The Bookmobile actually been of service to the Erie County Public Library for years,” said Sheryl Thomas, assistant director of the Erie County Public Library. “This current vehicle is about two years old. It’s a little bit smaller than our old one. Our old one, if anyone remembers it, was kind of a large bus size so we downsized a bit and we found it’s a lot more versatile.”

If you would like to know where to find the bookmobile next, you can visit their website here.