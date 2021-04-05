Erie County Public Library celebrates National Library Week

The Erie County Public Library (ECPL) releases its lineup of events in celebration of National Library Week, April 4th-10th.

Throughout the week, ECPL invites all residents to learn from library-related virtual programs, take advantage of plentiful online resources, host school-wide virtual card signups, and even visit the new Bookmobile.

Each day in the week carries a different theme, assigned nationally from the American Library Association. Find these themes and ECPL’s events listed below.

Monday, April 5: State of America’s Libraries

American Library Association to release national report; Erie County Public Library Director Blane Dessy to provide address on the current state of Erie County Public Library via Facebook Live at noon.

The new Bookmobile will take its maiden voyage after a lengthy delay due to inter-state registration issues, a manufacturer recall, and long lead times in tire acquisition. Patrons can find the current quarter’s Bookmobile schedule here.

Virtual program: “A History of Public Library Book Theft” explores the history of public library book theft and its impact on patrons, institutions, and residents.

Tuesday, April 6: National Library Workers Day

Staff appreciation events to occur at each location, including lunch provided by Friends of the Erie County Library, book donations by Erie Regional Library Foundation, and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to proclaim the day “National Library Workers Day” via Facebook live on the Library’s page @ErieLibrary at noon.

Patrons are invited to submit a star online to recognize their local library workers.

Virtual Program: “Book Talk, Books about Libraries” recommends and highlights four books about libraries for patrons to read and features a live game for participants.

Wednesday, April 7: National Library Outreach Day

Virtual Program: “Made Free: Pennsylvania’s Library Journey” navigates the journey of public libraries in Pennsylvania from the 1700s to today. The program will be opened by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, issuing a proclamation for National Library Week in Erie County. The proclamation portion will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Bookmobile will offer giveaway bags at all stop locations.

Thursday, April 8: Take Action for Libraries Day

Library supporters are encouraged to contact their local legislators to advocate for library services. More can be found at http://www.ala.org/advocacy/buildlibraries.

Friday, April 9: e-Card Day

ECPL will issue library cards to area schools and community centers that have held virtual card sign-ups throughout the week. To find out more about this initiative, please contact Correy Connelly, manager of Circulation Services, at cconnelly@eriecountypa.gov or 814-451-6908.

Virtual Program: “Book Conservation and Preservation” is a live information session led by local conservator CEO Edward Kranz of Kranz Books Bindery. Occurring via Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10: Closing day of National Library Week

Virtual Program: “What’s It Worth” features tips and tricks that readers can use to value their books, hosted by local book expert, Matt Dennison.

National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services.

Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting erielibrary.org