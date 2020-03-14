Erie County Public Library closes all locations

Erie County Public Library will close all locations as of Saturday, March 14, following direction from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. The locations will remain closed until Sunday, March 29. Services will be reevaluated at that time. This closure affects all Erie County Public Library locations, as well as Bookmobile services. Our online resources, including ebooks and e-audiobooks are always available and can be accessed at https://erielibrary.org/services/edatabases/.

“We know this affects many in our community, and we understand this causes an inconvenience” said Blane Dessy, director of Erie County Public Library. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to minimize any chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus in our community. This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons.”