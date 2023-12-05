Changes are taking place at the Erie County Public Library as the director hands in her resignation.

Karen Pierce put in her resignation effective on Friday, Dec. 1. Pierce began her position as the library’s director on June 22, 2022.

The administration said that John Euliano will assume the role of interim director. His former role was the Millcreek branch manager.

A statement from the Davis administration reads:

“The Davis administration wishes Dr. Pierce the best and would like to thank her vision and leadership in her role as director of the erie county public library. We wish her well as she moves on to her new opportunity.”

The administration says a search for a new director will begin immediately.