The Erie County Public Library is once again holding its summer reading program to keep children involved in literature during their summer vacation.

The youth services manager, Shane Donaldson, said the program helps level out the “summer slide” in education where children tend to lose literacy that is taught during the school year.

Donaldson said the program offers all types of books ranging from paperback, hard cover, comics, audiobooks, and more.

To participate — people can come into the library and sign up, children are then given their activities including their first book for free.

“So, when they bring back their first completed form, they put them in the boxes over in the corner there. Then, at the end of the summer, there are age-appropriate, grand prize drawings, which for the most part tends to be a bookbag with about a dozen new titles for them to end their summer,” said Shane Donaldson, youth services manager for the Erie County Public Library.

Donaldson said other prizes include coupons from sponsors including Donato’s Pizza and Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park.