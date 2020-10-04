Erie County Public Library partakes in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge

The Erie County Public Library has announced that it will be taking part in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

All public libraries in Erie County including independent libraries will be providing The Beanstack Online Program.

This program allows families to log the number of books read to their children and receive recognition and encouragement upon milestones achieved.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national reading program that is designed to help parents prepare their children for Kindergarten while cultivating lifelong literacy skills and a love of reading.

The public libraries are encouraging residents to have children take the challenge.