Erie County Public Library participates in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge

Erie County Public Library announced its participation in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

All public libraries in Erie County including independent libraries will be providing the Beanstack Online Program.

This program will also allow families to log the number of books to read to their children and receive recognition and encouragement upon milestone achievements.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national reading program that is designed to help parents prepare their children for Kindergarten while cultivating lifelong literacy skills and a love for reading.

The public libraries are encouraging residents to have children take the challenge.