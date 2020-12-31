Erie County Public Library participating in Winter Reading Challenge 2021

The Erie County Public Library together with The Public Libraries of Erie County will participate in Beanstack’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The challenge begins Friday, January 1, and ends Sunday, February 28.

All public libraries within Erie County will offer this program, thanks to the generous support of Friends of the Erie County Public Library. All ages are invited to participate.



The 2021 theme is “Books Like Us,” sponsored by Simon & Schuster. Titles from the “Books Like Us”

collection feature powerful stories from diverse voices.



Patrons are challenged to read at least 10 hours during the challenge and track their reading

on the challenge site. The Public Libraries of Erie County is joining thousands of libraries and schools across the nation to participate in the challenge.

Readers can also participate in optional activities, including discussion opportunities, throughout the challenge.



Unlike Erie County Public Library’s Summer Library Challenges, participants will read collectively to achieve community prize. Those prizes include book collections and virtual author visits to those communities with the most amount of participation. Also, ten winning schools or libraries will each get a collection of 50 books from the “Books Like Us” collection.



Readers can click here to register online, or download the Beanstack app to register and participate on a mobile device. Questions can be directed to Shane Donaldson, Erie County Public Library manager of youth services, at 814-451-6928 or library reference@eriecountypa.gov.



Read more about Beanstack’s Winter Reading Challenge here, and follow #WinterRead2021 on social media.