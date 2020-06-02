Erie County Public Library taking steps to reopen

As Erie County gradually reopens, one resource to the community, the public library is taking steps to reopen.

The Erie County Public Library will open at the end of this month with limited access. Starting tomorrow, you can drop off books that need to be returned.

“Starting June 3rd, we will be opening book drops at all our locations, so all five of the Erie County Public Libraries as well as the independent locations, people will be able to return these materials.” said Sheryl Thomas, the assistant director of the Erie County Public Library.

Once books are returned, they are quarantined for 72 hours to allow any COVID-19 virus to become inactive. Thomas adding that those who have books out have until July 1st to return them.

“A due date moved to July 1st, we have not been accruing late fines or fees during our closure period, understanding that it was an abrupt closure. Additionally, we did shut down the book drop so individuals who had materials out had no way of returning them.” Thomas said.

Staff we spoke to at the library says that despite limited access, the community is eager to get back to all the library has to offer.

“It’s very reassuring to people to even be taking these little steps toward being fully functional.” said Jessica Makowski, a library clerk.

The Assistant Director adding what some of those steps are for when the library opens on June 29th.

“Staff will be wearing masks, we’ll be asking individuals to comply with the universal masking policy as well as having glass protective barriers at all the desks, so very similar to what you might see at every other retail or grocery store.” Thomas said.

The library will be open to pick up books in two weeks and they will continue to quarantine any returned material for 72 hours for the foreseeable future.