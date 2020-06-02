Erie County Public Library to begin accepting materials returns June 3

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, all locations of the Erie County Public Library and all independent public libraries of Erie County will accept materials that were checked out prior to the COVID-19 related closure.

Each location will open their external book drops for 24/7 materials returns. Once returned, all items will be immediately quarantined for no less than 72 hours.

Taking guidance from the Northeast Document Conservation Center and a recent study by the New England Journal of Medicine the 72-hour quarantine allows potential virus on the returned materials to become inactive.

“We are committed to keeping our patrons, our materials and our staff as safe as possible while the COVID-19 virus is present in Erie County. Every precaution is being taken to reduce contact and slow the spread in our community. The tiered reopening timeline allows us to constantly monitor for improvements and adjust our practices as needed to best keep everyone healthy,” said Correy Connelly, circulation manager at Erie County Public Library.

After the quarantine period, items will be checked in based on the date returned and made available for patron holds.

Due dates and hold lengths for all checked-out materials can be found on the patron’s account at erielibrary.org.

Any questions may be addressed by calling the library beginning June 3 at 814-451-6900.

At this time, the Friends of the Library are unable to accept donations. Please do not use the book drops to donate materials.

Future updates from the Friends of the Library will be released on their website at erielibraryfriends.org.