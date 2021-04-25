Erie County Public Library to enter partnership with Erie County Community College

The Erie County Public Library and the Erie County Community College will enter a partnership designed to positively impact the academic spaces and resources available to the Erie County Community College.

They will sign an official Memorandum of Understanding on Monday, April 26th, at 11 a.m.

The signing will take place inside the Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Library, 160 Blasco St.

Media are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the facility.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, County Solicitor Richard W. Perhacs, Esq., Dr. Judith Gay and members of the Erie County Community College Board of Trustees, and Erie County Public Library Director Blane Dessy will be available to answer questions after the presentation.