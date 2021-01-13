Erie County Public Library to launch Bookmobile soon

The Erie County Public Library will soon hit the road, making stops across the county.

Yoselin Person was live from the Erie County Library to tell us the details about this innovative way to bring the library to you.

The Erie County Library will soon bring the library to you. This opportunity is free of charge and there will be tons of services for you to take advantage of.

The Bookmobile will soon make more than 30 different stops across Erie County.

“It’s one of the few services that anyone in the county can take advantage of. It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you live, as long as you’re in the county you can take advantage of the Bookmobile,” said Yeonne Nodes, clerk, Erie County Public Library.

Now, you don’t have to go to the library, in fact the library will come to you.

“Whether you’re a new patron, an old patron, or a perspective patron, if you haven’t yet gotten a library card and taken advantage of our services, we suggest that you do,” said Marcus Yuille, outreach services manager, Erie County Public Library.

Stepping inside the vehicle will give everyone an opportunity to learn, explore and ignite new ideas and passion. You’ll also have access to free WiFi, mobile printing and much more.

Social distancing will be in place and only one person will be let in at a time.

“The library is the great equalizer. It makes a way for those who may not have the riches to buy iPads or to buy computers. The beautiful thing about our service is we are now offering those services,” said Yuille.

No worries, there’s always a solution to every problem.

“They don’t have a way to get to the library, so we bring the library to them. And they’re excited, they’re thrilled,” said Nodes.

You can expect to see the Bookmobile hitting the road at the end of this month. For more information about where the Bookmobile will be located and its schedule you can visit erielibrary.org.