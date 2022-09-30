Talks about public safety served as the main course at one dinner party.

The 2022 Erie County Public Safety Government Dinner took place at the Zem Zem Shrine Club, Erie County Department of Public Safety representatives, government officials and people from emergency service organizations all coming together.

It gives them a chance to talk about what’s working and what areas of public safety could use some improvement.

The dinner comes on the heels of Hurricane Ian. While there are no plans for local public safety officials to respond, help is still on the way.

“There are some responders with the American Red Cross that have responded. Obviously we’ve been watching that very closely and our hearts go out to the folks that are impacted by the storm,” said Jason Chenault, senior director emergency services, UPMC Hamot.

This is the first Erie County Public Safety Government Dinner since the start of the pandemic.