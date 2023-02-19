Following the train derailment in East Palestine, Erie County residents have been reaching out to county officials asking are we safe here in Erie?

WJET had the chance to take an exclusive tour of the Erie County Public Safety Department with County Executive Brenton Davis to show off how prepared Erie is if something like what happened in Ohio happened here.

The experts with public safety explained that they have safeguards, equipment and a great amount of training to reference. They’re confident they could keep residents safe in a time of crisis.

County officials want residents to be rest assured, they’re on top of preparing for any hazardous situation like what’s happened in East Palestine.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety’s heavily trained and hard-working staff has security measures in place for practically any situation.

“We’ve done rail car response, we’ve done tractor trailer response, we actually have a tanker truck that’s rolled over that we can do scenarios with. Anything from a small spill of Mercury up to a rail car, we’ve done different scenarios with and different trainings,” said Brian Mesaros, assistant emergency management coordinator.

In East Palestine, officials were forced to dig a trench, expel fluids into the trench to contain it, burn the chemicals, and then will remediate the ground.

In Erie County, the hazmat team is equipped with the ability to transfer waste out and away from the site of the accident into a containment kit and away from our ecosystem.

“We’ve got seven trailers that are strategically positioned, one of them being in the City of Erie, to respond to these. It’s very important being in the Lake Erie watershed that we can contain these,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

And as another safety measure, the public safety department can test our local resources.

“The other thing that the county has available is our own health department so that we have environmental specialists that will start looking the water quality and stuff like that through the public water authorities,” said Dale Robinson, emergency management coordinator

Erie County’s team is the only volunteer team north of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania. Making our region available to send help to any nearby county in the region.

“I just wanted to reassure to the public that we are uniquely positioned to respond to many casualties that other areas, I’d put us right up there with places like Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, even Philadelphia,” County Executive Davis said.

Volunteers meet once per month to hold training sessions so that Erie County can continue to be prepared for any situation.