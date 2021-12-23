Erie County purchases new vehicle to assist with hazmat incidents

The Erie County Department of Public Safety’s hazardous materials team purchased a 2021 LDV/Freightliner Command Bus.

The bus arrived on Oct. 22, and the team expects to have it in service soon.

The bus was designed by team members to meet specific needs for operation during a hazmat incident. This vehicle was purchased to replace the 1997 Farber Command Bus, which is going to be repurposed by Erie County Emergency Management.

“We are extremely proud to see this project come to fruition,” said Brian Mesaros, Erie County Department of Public Safety Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator. “This unit will be able to fully function at a hazmat incident as well as serve Erie County for many years.”

The cost of the vehicle was $278,000. This was funded by Tier II fees paid by chemical facilities within Erie County as well as the Hazardous Material Response Fund Grant from Pennsylvania Emergency Management. A portion of the grant was set aside over the past several years to help fund this project. No County General Fund money was used in the purchase price of the unit.