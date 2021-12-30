Erie County receives $1.4 million for Conservation Projects

Grants of $1.4 million have been awarded to Erie County in an effort to preserve the region’s natural beauty.

The funding is from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

One organization getting part of the money is Asbury Woods, which will use the money to continue their mission of outdoor recreation and nature appreciation. Asbury Woods received $217,000 for the acquisition of an additional 52 acres in Millcreek Township.

“By Asbury Woods acquiring it, it ensures that it stays open, those trails stay open for public access, and the rest of the acreage provides some additional frontage on West 38th Street and just gives us some options in the future to potentially have additional trail area.” said Jennifer Farrar, Asbury Woods Executive Director.

Other organizations receiving funding include the Erie Zoo. $500,000 will be used to rehab the giraffe exhibit.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro says the $1.4 million will be used to not only highlight our region but to attract more people as well.

“We work with DCNR to secure $1.4 million for the region and it’s really to showcase all the great outdoor attractions that Erie County has. We have some of the most beautiful outdoor space in Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, 3rd Legislative District.

Bizzarro says legislative leaders work with local officials and it’s a mix of federal and state dollars to decide which projects around the state merit the funding.

“This is really important when we are able to bring these resources back to Erie. People pay taxes here, they deserve a return on that investment. When this money comes back here, they are seeing a return on that investment.’ Rep. Bizzarro said.

Bizzarro adds the projects that are larger attractions tend to get more funding.

Here is the rundown of all of the organizations receiving money from the grant, according to a news release sent Thursday from Rep. Bizzarro’s office.