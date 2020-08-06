Erie County receives $24 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

Back in July, Erie County received over $24 million through Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.

There is a long list of groups or organizations that will be getting part of that $24 million. Some of them are tourism, non-profits and small businesses.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says all the money must be spent by December 30th, 2020. There are various “buckets” they can give money to. Nearly $5 million is earmarked for direct expenses.

“So, money that we are using in the county for the COVID-19 response, so that could be in any department, getting our courtrooms ready for trial, or whether its work being done at the library to make it safer for people to come in and out.” Dahlkemper said.

Small businesses and tourism grant programs will be getting $5 million. Non-profit assistance programs will be getting $6.5 million.

Dahlkemper addressed criticism that people from the same political party are making the decision on how to spend the money.

“The majority of the people that are working for the task force are the people already working for the county government. So, really, I don’t even know what their party affiliation is. I don’t ask my employees their affiliation when I hire them.” Dahlkemper said.

Erie County Redevelopment Authority will be getting up to $240,000 through the grant. Economic development agencies are eligible through the act. Their request was for reimbursement for programs early on during the pandemic.

“A lot of these businesses are just barely hanging on, so a grant assists them through however this lasts. I think its critical.” said Tina Mengine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

For a full list of the CARES act funding, you can click here.