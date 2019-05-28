Erie County receives award for veterans services

Erie County is being nationally recognized for its service to veterans in the community.

The county received a best in category award from the National Association of Counties for the quality of veteran outreach initiatives.

This is the first year Erie County has received this honor. It is the only county in the commonwealth to be honored in this category.

Thad Plasczynski, Director of Erie County Veteran Affairs, says, “We’ve had elderly vets who were being evicted and within a couple of hours, or even shorter, there was housing found for these vets”.

Other Erie County programs that were recognized include Bike Around Erie County, Rail Safety Plan, and Epic Outreach.