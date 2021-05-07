Erie County recognizes May as Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is using her own battle with skin cancer to raise awareness to the seriousness of this issue.

Dahlkemper signed a proclamation making May Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s the most common form of cancer which can be treated if caught early. One cancer survivor says examining your skin for problems is well worth the time.

“Reach out and have somebody take a look at you. The worst case is you wasted half an hour of your time. The best case is you catch it before it’s deadly.” said Rachel Hughes.

Dermatologist Dr. Scott Lim is urging county residents to be sun smart, limit your time in the sun this summer, wear a broad-brimmed hat and use sunscreen correctly.