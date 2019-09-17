Erie County Recovery Celebration bringing awareness about addiction recovery

30 different organizations from Erie County are joining together to bring awareness about addiction recovery programs.

The 16th annual Erie County recovery celebration looks to honor those who are in recovery or are seeking help. Throughout the event, different speakers discuss their journey. There are also awards given out for those who have battled with different addictions. Organizers say anyone who looks to take on the fight of beating an addiction deserves to be celebrated.

“This is a day we can celebrate one another and celebrate each other in a mighty way,” said Steven Simmelkjaer, the Co-Chair of the National Recovery Event.

Events like this are happening across the nation as September is National Recovery Month.