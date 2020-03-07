Erie County Recycling Center holds household item drop off

Residents in the city are getting the chance to do some early spring cleaning.

Residents dropped off old TV’s, DVD players and microwave units to help keep the environment safe and clean.

The Erie County Recycling Center helps properly recycle items at a small price.

Once the items are recycled, the recycling center looks to break down items and chemicals in a safe manner.

“I’m going into this to keep everything off the landfill and a lot of places people are dumping off their TV’s and stuff when they can bring them here. We have the cheapest prices in town,” said Maquel Feliciano, Hazmat Specialist at Erie County Recycling Center.

The next recycling day will be held May 9th on Filmore Avenue.