Erie County Redevelopment Authority announces creation of Office of Capital Finance and Learning

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECDRA) announces the creation of the Office of Capital Finance and Learning on Thursday, July 16th. The office will be led by Chris Groner, and is a collaboration between the City of Erie and ECDRA that will serve businesses cohesively and directly. Groner is the Vice President of Capital Lending and an experienced leader in economic development and financing.

The office will offer public financing tools for any business need. It will have access to a $30 million portfolio as well as state and federal funds.

The office will offer financing for manufacturing, industrial, commercial, and service businesses. It will also offer project development financing, tax advantage financing, and grants.

Groner will manage the county’s loan funds and explore and add new financing opportunities.