Erie County Redevelopment Authority receives bids for demolition of the West 12th Street walkway bridge

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority received three bids for the demolition of the West 12th Street walkway bridge.

The bids ranged from $198,000 to $237,000. The CEO of the Authority, Tina Mengine, said that at this time the engineering consulting firm is reviewing those bids.

Mengine said that part of the bidders requirements for the walkway is to be able to complete the job of taking it down within 21 days.

According to Mengine, the walkway is the first step to changing the landscape in the area of West 12th.

“First of all it’s a liability so most importantly that perspective and it’s also the first step in changing the landscape, changing the scenery at 12th Street, getting first the walkway and then the building,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The final bidder will be announced sometime on Tuesday August 3rd.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list