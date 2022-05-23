The Erie County executive is still asking Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members to resign, despite being told no.

Last week, County Executive Brenton Davis requested that three Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members resign.

The three board members were Bill Deluca, Kate Philips and Laith Wardi. All three members refused to step down.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The members stated that they will serve out their full five year terms and added that the Pennsylvania Urban Redevelopment Law takes precedence over any contrary local rule.