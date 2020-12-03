Erie County relaunching program to help juveniles on probation learn important life skills

The Erie County government and judicial system is relaunching a program targeted at juveniles who have fallen off the path and ended up in the legal system.

It’s called Energize Erie.

The program will partner with Erie County Probation, helping 14 to 21-year-old’s with workforce training, financial literacy, mentoring and other life skills during their court ordered supervision.

It comes as the county tackles to decrease racism and recidivism rates. The judicial investment program will run for 10 weeks per individual.

