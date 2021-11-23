Erie County releases impact report of COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Erie County Economic Impact and COVID-19 Revitalization Committee (ECICRC) released its finalized report about the affect of the pandemic and the county’s efforts to recover.

The research by the Committee was the basis for the Council’s economic decisions in promoting business regeneration throughout Erie County with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP).

On Aug. 8, the County Council passed Ordinance 65, 2021 to disperse $26,315,751 of ARP funding to a wide spectrum of people affected by COVID-19 and its aftermath, especially those in the minority community.

“Not only was it imperative that we bolster the work of our Health Department, help businesses shuttered by the pandemic and fund municipal infrastructure needs, but this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity had to drive transformative ideas and projects,” said Council Chair Carl Anderson. “That is why the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission received $3.5 million for workforce and business development, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority received $4 million in grants to reward innovative ideas and we tackled urban renewal and community development funding of $3.66 million.”

Erie County also used ARP funding to offer tuition waivers to students at Erie County Community College this year, public safety grants to stabilize first responders and for eventual use by an Erie County Public Safety Authority. Council also directed funding to county Lead Assets, such as the Erie County Convention Center.

“Our citizens, our businesses, and many of our most sacred institutions suffered greatly from the horrors of the pandemic, both in human terms and in terms of its plundering of our local economy,” said Council Finance Chair Kim Clear. “A fundamental dialogue with our community’s leaders is imperative to moving forward this year and in years to come through the wise use of ARPA funding. The collaborative work of my colleagues on County Council and the County Executive is the reason this community will see growth and economic success in its future.”

