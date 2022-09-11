The Erie community gathered at the Bayfront this morning to remember all of those who we lost 21 years ago.

The Blasco Library is home to a steel beam pulled from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

It has become a place for people to learn and remember.

Everyone has a story when it comes to remembering the attacks on Sept. 11, such as where you were and what you were doing exactly when you heard the news.

The community shared with each other those moments in front of the Blasco Library on Sunday morning and discussed how unified the country was at that time.

“I long for the days immediately following the 9/11 tragedy when Americans pulled together. I also see that as America we appear to be more divided than ever in our nation’s history, and it’s a striking contrast from the days following 9/11,” said Andre Horton, Erie City Council Member.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis echoed that statement while remembering the unity that Americans showed during this time.

The keynote speaker in attendance was a 9/11 responder from Girard who shared her experiences at Ground Zero while delivering an emotional speech.

The director of Veterans Affairs noted how important our first responders are and was thankful for the work that they do each and every day.

“You know everyone has a story from that day. What they were doing, where they were at. The big thing is that it brings this country back together. I think it’s one day that I think everybody’s one, there is no political divide or separation of race or anything. We’re just red-blooded Americans,” said Joe Benacci, Director of Veterans Affairs for Erie County.

Those in attendance on Sunday noted that this world event is our generation’s version of Pearl Harbor. By taking the time to remember each year the sacrifice of many will not fade into the history books.

The event in front of the library concluded with a 21 gun salute performance of TAPS and a bagpipe playing Amazing Grace.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

People then dispersed and took a trip down the sidewalk to visit the piece of the World Trade Center on display.