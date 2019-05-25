Erie County remembers those who served in World War I

Community members gathered together across the street from the Erie Veterans Memorial Park Stadium to honor Erie County men who served in World War I.

The Erie County World War I Centennial Committee read off 190 names of those who served in the war and will dedicate a cast aluminum plaque with the names on it.

Mary Jane Koening, Chair of Erie County World War 1 Centennial Committee says, “This event is a historical event where we’re dedicating the memorial and the wall plaque we’ve made that honor not only to all of our World War I veterans from Erie County, our service members, but also those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I.”

The memorial signifies those who dedicated their service to our country, many of those whom never made it back home.

Charles Lehr, United States Navy Retire tells us, “As Memorial Day understands, we are here to remember those who didn’t come home. By bringing their names here we are bringing them home.”

Community members gathered from far and near to the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park to remember their loved ones.

Robbin Manning, a visitor says, “The fact there were people who gave their lives to save us that ws really important to us. We wanted to take the trip with my mom and my aunt who are aging and you know what that’s important to them.”

Playing of bag pipes, a twenty-one gun salute and retirement of colors all exemplify the memorial of loved ones at the park.