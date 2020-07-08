Erie County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 691 cases and 15 deaths

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announced that there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, and one additional death.

This was announced during the County Executive’s news conference Wednesday afternoon.

There are 691 total cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Of those total cases, 539 cases have recovered. There are 137 active cases currently and a total of 15 deaths. 12,664 people have tested negative for the virus.

County Executive Dahlkemper also announced that three epidemiologists from the CDC arrived at the Erie County Department of Health to assist them with robust reporting showing overall effectiveness and more. These epidemiologists arrived on Monday.

“We are very very grateful that they are here in Erie County and I think myself and all of us look forward to sharing and hearing about the results of their assistance in the next few weeks.” Dahlkemper said.