The Erie County Department of Health is today announcing 102 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on December 29th.

There are also 6 additional deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Erie County to 261.

The total number of cumulative cases in Erie County stands at 11,500.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m.