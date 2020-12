The Erie County Department of Health is today announcing 147 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on December 28th.

There are also 13 additional deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Erie County to 255.

The total number of cumulative cases in Erie County stands at 11,398. There are 4,905 active cases with 6,238 cases that have recovered and released from isolation.