Erie County reporting 19 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 497 cases & 10 deaths

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Health Department announce 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County and one additional death.

This brings the total number of cases to 497 and a total of 10 deaths.

This information is as of 12:01 a.m. on June 18th.

15 of the 19 new cases are related to mass testing at long-term care facilities. This is related to required and routine testing and outbreak testing.

Of the 497 total cases of COVID-19 in Erie County,

347 are recovered cases

140 are active cases

10 deaths

8,022 people have tested negative for COVID-19.