Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health report 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County now stands at 16,971, with a total of 432 deaths as reported in the NEDSS system.

Over the weekend, there were 50 additional positive cases reported on Saturday and 61 additional positive cases on Sunday.

There are 29 total hospitalizations with a total of four people on ventilators in Erie County.