Erie County reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases; 17 additional deaths reported over holiday weekend

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 46 new, positive cases of COVID-19.

This now brings the total number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County to 11,251.

In addition, there were 17 additional deaths to report from over the holiday weekend. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Erie County stands at 242.

Here is the COVID-19 data with number of positive, new cases from over the holiday weekend.

  • December 24th- 189 new cases
  • December 25th- 154 new cases
  • December 26th- 116 new cases

