Erie County reporting 53 new positive COVID-19 cases; two additional deaths reported

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper along with the Erie County Department of Health announce 53 new positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

The total number of cumulative cases in Erie County stands at 19,683.

Two additional deaths were reported as well, bringing the total number of deaths to 457 as reported in the NEDSS system. There are a total of 23 COVID-19 hospitalizations with two people on ventilators in Erie County.

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

55% White residents

7% African American/Black residents

2% Asian residents

1% Other

35% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

1% are ages 0-4

2% are ages 5-9

8% are ages 10-18

12% are ages 19-24

38% are ages 25-49

21% are ages 50-64

17% are ages 65 and older

Note: The percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.