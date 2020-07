Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announce 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases to 813. Of these cases:

670 Recovered

128 Active

15,581 Negatives

15 Deaths

59% of the COVID-19 cases are female and 41% are male.

