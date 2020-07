Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Department of Health announce 8 new cases of COVID-19, this reported as of 12:01 a.m. on July 9th.

The cumulative total stands at 699 cases.

Of these 699 cases, 553 have recovered, with 131 current active cases.

There have been 15 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Erie County.